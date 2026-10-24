N.C. State fires football coach Dave Doeren midway through his 14th season

N.C. State fired coach Dave Doeren on Saturday, ending a 14-season tenure in which he set the program’s all-time wins mark but could not make a breakthrough leap to higher success.

The school announced the decision less than a day after the Wolfpack lost on the road against a Stanford team picked to finish last in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Doeren, 54, had a 98-74 record with the Wolfpack and became the program’s winningest coach with a 2023 victory over Miami . He entered this year as the fourth-longest-tenured coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision and second in the ACC behind Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

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