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N.C. State fires football coach Dave Doeren midway through his 14th season

State university dismissed its head football coach; the decision follows a loss after fourteen seasons of leadership

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N.C. State fires football coach Dave Doeren midway through his 14th season
N.C. State fires football coach Dave Doeren midway through his 14th season

N.C. State fired coach Dave Doeren on Saturday, ending a 14-season tenure in which he set the program’s all-time wins mark but could not make a breakthrough leap to higher success.

The school announced the decision less than a day after the Wolfpack lost on the road against a Stanford team picked to finish last in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Doeren, 54, had a 98-74 record with the Wolfpack and became the program’s winningest coach with a 2023 victory over Miami . He entered this year as the fourth-longest-tenured coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision and second in the ACC behind Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

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