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N.C. State fires football coach Dave Doeren midway through his 14th season
State university dismissed its head football coach; the decision follows a loss after fourteen seasons of leadership
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LA NACION
N.C. State fired coach Dave Doeren on Saturday, ending a 14-season tenure in which he set the program’s all-time wins mark but could not make a breakthrough leap to higher success.
The school announced the decision less than a day after the Wolfpack lost on the road against a Stanford team picked to finish last in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Doeren, 54, had a 98-74 record with the Wolfpack and became the program’s winningest coach with a 2023 victory over Miami . He entered this year as the fourth-longest-tenured coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision and second in the ACC behind Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
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