New coordinator Daronte Jones is transforming the Commanders' defense after major changes

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — After ranking last in the NFL on defense last season, the Washington Commanders revamped that side of the ball with drastic changes to the roster and the coaching staff.

Two weeks into training camp, the unit looks completely different from a year ago. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is a big reason why.

Jones has spent his first six months on the job not only installing a new system but also overhauling the team's entire defensive identity.

“I can’t tell you too much of the secret sauce,” pass rusher Odafe Oweh said. “Daronte has a great defense, but it’s a complicated defense.”

Jones, 47, was hired from Minnesota after excelling under Brian Flores, who oversaw a defense known for its complex disguises and loaded fronts. Plenty of that has carried over to Washington, where Jones has deployed fronts with three, four and five linemen and mixed and matched along the way.

Strong communication between Jones and his players is vital to make this work, and he has constantly preached that to them since arriving.

“Elite communication is one of our standards,” Jones said after practice Tuesday. “Everyone being on the same page, trusting in their brother next to them — that’s what we’re working towards.”

Since hiring Jones, the Commanders have added multiple players with versatile skill sets to fit his scheme. It’s no coincidence that free agent signings like Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson, along with No. 7-pick linebacker Sonny Styles , have stood out. They are all super athletic and can play multiple spots.

Players appreciate that Jones' system allows them to take risks.

“He’s given me a lot of freedom and understanding — picking my spots, when to take chances,” Oweh said. “I haven’t had in the past except for the Chargers."

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw enjoys “getting to play everywhere.”

“I’m loving it,” Kinlaw said. "I’m loving how I’m getting to just give guys different looks and be all over the place, man. I think it’s going to play to my strengths well.”

Jones has coached at every level during his two-decade coaching career, from high school through multiple college levels and the pros. He believes his teaching ability is one of his biggest strengths, which he attributes to working in the Louisiana high school system.

“When you create a lesson plan, you have to pretty much hit on everyone’s learning styles because everyone learns differently,” Jones said. "We try to do that as coaches so that you’re hitting on every player in that room.”

Jones understands that there will be ups and downs throughout camp. His defense was consistently getting the better of the offense early on, but the two sides have been much more even since the pads came on.

Measuring success is different than day-to-day results.

“From coaches, we want to see that ascending course,” Jones said. “As long as we’re not going backwards and we continue to move forward, then we’re on the right path to getting to what we want eventually.”

On Wednesday, Jones’ defense will have its first chance to face a different opponent when the Miami Dolphins arrive for a joint practice ahead of the teams' preseason game Friday night. Jones’ main priority is that his players bring the energy level and fundamentals required to be successful.

“(I) just want to see guys with great effort, guys competing, and all while doing so with great effort, great technique,” Jones said. “That’s what we’re looking for, but the competition is going to be there, so that’ll be great for us to see and just see who can do what.”

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