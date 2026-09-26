New York Yankees to meet Boston Red Sox in playoffs for 7th time

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball's postseason will start with one of its classic rivalries: Red Sox vs. Yankees.

New York will host Boston in a best-of-three Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium starting Tuesday, with the winner advancing to an AL Division Series against Tampa Bay,

“I think it’s kind of been in the works here for probably the last month or so,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday. “Obviously a tremendous rivalry. The team’s had a resurgent season after a really difficult start. I think they’re really good. I felt that way all year. Also real confident if we play our game and pitch like we’re capable of we got a good chance to move on.”

Willson Contreras, who leads the Red Sox with with 27 homers and 81 RBIs, is uncertain for the series after he was hit on his right hand by a pitch on Sept. 17 .

Boston clinched the second wild card by rallying from a three-run deficit to beat the Cubs in a doubleheader opener. The Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora and five coaches on April 25 after a 10-17 start and rebounded to reach the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2016-2018.

Promoted from Triple-A Worcester to an initial position of interim manager, Tracy was given a three-year contract on Tuesday .

Boston was 32-46 and last in the AL East through June 24. A four-game sweep of the Yankees at Fenway Park started a 32-5 stretch that included its first 15-game winning streak since 1946.

In last year’s series, Boston won the opener behind an 11-strikeout, 117-pitch performance from Garrett Crochet. The Yankees advanced with a 4-0 victory in Game 3 when Massachusetts native Cam Schlittler struck out 12 in eight innings.

New York won this year's regular season series 7-6. The Yankees beat Boston in the 1999 and 2003 AL Championship Series and last year's Wild Card Series, while Boston rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win the 2004 ALCS, then won the 2018 ALDS and 2021 wild card game.

“That’s what you want as a competitor,” Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony said of the matchup. “They’re a great team. We’re a great team.

“We always play good baseball against them. They play good baseball against us. It’s going to be a fun one. Great place to play. For us, where else would you rather be as a competitor?”

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed to this report

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