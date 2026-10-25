NFL and players' union working together to review the handling of Jalen Hurts' blood clot diagnosis

The NFL and NFL Players Association are working together to review the handling of Jalen Hurts’ blood clot diagnosis .

The league and players’ union released a joint statement Sunday saying they are looking into it after the NFLPA called for an investigation earlier in the week.

Hurts was placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the season after a blood clot in his left calf traveled to his lungs. The Eagles and agent Nicole Lynn said Monday that Hurts has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli.

His treatment involves blood thinners, and Hurts will not be allowed to participate in any football activities until he is off them.

Earlier in the week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league welcomed an investigation after Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, gave a passionate defense of the team’s medical staff .

The Eagles previously said Hurts was injured when he took a cleat to his calf area on Oct. 4 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts informed the medical staff of the injury after practice on Oct. 8. The Super Bowl 59 MVP was back at practice the next day before the team left for London to play Jacksonville. Hurts was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis but played against Jacksonville on Oct. 11.

“Obviously, there was a medical evaluation, and I think our protocols were incredibly good there,” Goodell said Wednesday. “The protocols were followed. Our process is to make sure that’s the case, and our chief medical officer has gone through that, so we’re comfortable that what we’ve seen in the protocols have happened.”

AP Sports Writers Stephen Whyno and Dan Gelston contributed to this report.

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