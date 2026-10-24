No. 1 Miami, in its first game atop AP poll since 2002 season, rolls past Pitt 52-23

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Malachi Toney had a school-record 16 catches, Dariah Mensah threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1 Miami rolled past Pitt 52-23 on Saturday in the Hurricanes' first game as the nation's top-ranked team in nearly 24 years.

Toney finished with 194 receiving yards and three touchdown catches, while Javian Mallory rushed for two scores and Mark Fletcher Jr. moved into the No. 2 spot on Miami's all-time list with the 33rd rushing TD of his career.

The win should keep Miami (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) atop the poll when the AP Top 25 is updated Sunday — ending what has been a three-week run of the No. 1 team dropping in the poll after a loss. Texas was No. 1 before losing to Oklahoma, then Georgia was No. 1 before falling to Auburn.

Miami native Blue Hicks had five catches for 149 yards and a touchdown for Pitt (5-3, 2-3), which dropped its third straight game. Holden Geriner got the start at quarterback and completed 18 of 32 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown.

Miami improved to 43-6 as the No. 1 team in the country. Pitt fell to 0-14-1 when facing No. 1.

The Hurricanes put on a show with dozens of members of the 2001 national championship team watching; this weekend was the 25th anniversary celebration of that Miami title. Miami's current team wore throwback jerseys featuring the same look and fonts as that team — and looked the part with their play, too.

Mensah completed 31 of 37 passes, Miami converted 10 of its first 12 third-down chances and the Hurricanes scored seven times in their first eight possessions — with six touchdowns and a field goal in that span.

At least one Pitt player said the Panthers had what they believed to be a good scheme to slow down Toney.

They were evidently mistaken.

Toney had 159 receiving yards at halftime, matching Pitt's total offense number through the first two quarters. His 16 catches broke the previous school mark of 13 in a game — first done by Mike Harley against Duke in 2021, then matched by Toney against Pitt last season.

The takeaway

Pitt: After a pair of Hail Mary heaves nearly connected for Florida State at Miami in double overtime last week — and the Seminoles insisting that they were robbed — the Hurricanes gave up another to end the half. Geriner’s pass to Hicks went for a 53-yard gain, but he was tackled at the Miami 1 as time expired.

Miami: That 2001 Hurricanes team posed at midfield for a halftime photo and raved about what they saw from the current team. “I've been excited for the guys from Day 1. ... It just brings those memories back that we had,” Miami great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed — wearing a Sean Taylor jersey — said in a televised in-game interview.

Up next

Pitt: Host Georgia Tech on Oct. 31.

Miami: Visit North Carolina on Oct. 31.

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