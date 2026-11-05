No. 25 Florida suspends DT Jeramiah McCloud for conduct detrimental to the team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 25 Florida suspended starting defensive tackle Jeramiah McCloud for one game on Wednesday for conduct detrimental to the team.

McCloud will miss Saturday's home game against Oklahoma (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference).

“His status with the program will be re-evaluated after this week's contest,” the team said.

McCloud, a 6-foot-3, 294-pound sophomore from Sylvester, Georgia, started five of Florida's eight games this season. He has 22 tackles, including 1 1/2 for loss. Earlier this season, McCloud was caught on video making an obscene gesture toward fans late in a loss at Missouri.

Also Wednesday, the Gators (5-3, 3-3) ruled out starting right tackle Emeka Ugorji and backup linebacker Jaden Robinson because of injuries.

Receiver Vernell Brown III, who has missed the last four games with a sprained right knee, was listed as doubtful. He had his knee drained of extra fluid late last week and then had a platelet-rich plasma injection Monday.

Defensive end Emmanuel Oyebadejo and receiver Bailey Stockton, two of the team's best players this season, were listed as questionable with injuries.

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