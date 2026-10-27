No. 6 Michigan State could have a shot to be Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo's 9th Final Four team

Michigan State (27-8, 15-5 Big Ten)

The sixth-ranked Spartans could have a shot at being Tom Izzo's ninth team to reach the Final Four, which is in Detroit in April, and perhaps his second national champion. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach, entering his 32nd season, said this might be his deepest team. Five of the top eight scorers are back from a team that advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 17th time under Izzo, who signed a highly rated recruiting class and dipped into the transfer portal.

Players to watch

Jeremy Fears, whose freshman season was cut short nearly three years ago when he was shot in the leg , entered the NBA draft last summer and chose to return. He led the nation with 9.4 assists and scored a team-high 15.2 points per game last season. ... Coen Carr, who averaged 12 points last season, is probably college basketball's best dunker and Izzo is hoping he become a lock-down defender for the team. ... Jordan Scott averaged 5.8 points last year as a freshman and the 6-foot-8 guard could double his scoring this season.

Departures and arrivals

Michigan State will miss post players Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler, who combined for 23.6 points and 16 rebounds as seniors last season. Cooper is playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and Kohler transferred to BYU for a fifth season. Anton Bonke, a 7-2 center, adds much-needed depth inside. He averaged 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds last season at Charlotte. Jasiah Jervis, a shooting guard from New York, was rated No. 37 among high school recruits last season to lead the team's recruiting class.

Top games

The Spartans open the season against Quinnipiac at home on Monday. They play No. 2 Duke on Nov. 10 in Chicago, are at No. 8 Tennessee a week later, face No. 12 Arkansas on Thanksgiving in Detroit and play No. 15 Gonzaga on Dec. 19 in California. Michigan State's top conference games are at No. 3 Illinois on Feb. 5 and against No. 16 Michigan on Feb. 13 and Feb. 26.

Facts and figures

Izzo has led the team to 28 straight NCAA tournaments, the longest streak by a coach in college basketball history. ... The Spartans were No. 11 in the final AP Top 25 last season. ... Kaleb Glenn missed last season with a knee injury after transferring from Florida Atlantic, where he averaged 12.6 points per game. ... Players such as Kur Teng, Cam Ward and Jesse McCulloch are expected to play key roles. ... Freshmen Ethan Taylor, Carlos Medlock and Julius Avent will have a chance to contribute. Avent's father, Anthony, starred at Seton Hall and played in the NBA. ... Matthew Watkins earned a walk-on spot on the roster after serving as a team manager the previous three seasons.

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