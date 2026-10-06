Nobel Prize in physics to be awarded in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in physics will be announced Tuesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Last year, three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics for research on the strange behavior of subatomic particles called quantum tunneling that enabled the ultra-sensitive measurements achieved by MRI machines and laid the groundwork for better cellphones and faster computers.

The announcements of this year's prizes began Monday with the Nobel Prize in medicine being awarded to three scientists whose work led to a tool that uses light to help unravel how the brain works.

This week's awards continue Wednesday with the chemistry prize and literature on Thursday. After Friday’s peace prize is awarded, the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced on Oct. 12.

The prize money this year is 12 million Swedish kronor (about $1.2 million), whether for an individual, a small group of laureates or an organization.

Dazio reported from Berlin.

AP Nobel Prizes: https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes