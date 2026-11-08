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Notre Dame and Georgia are first in line to take over top spot from Miami in AP Top 25

The top ranked football team faces a demotion after Saturday loss; voters must now determine a new national leader

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Notre Dame and Georgia are first in line to take over top spot from Miami in AP Top 25
Notre Dame and Georgia are first in line to take over top spot from Miami in AP Top 25

There will be a new No. 1 in The Associated Press poll on Sunday.

The question is which team will take over the top spot after No. 4 Notre Dame knocked off No. 1 Miami on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish, whose only loss was to a top-10 BYU, have a strong case. So does No. 2 Georgia, which hammered No. 12 Mississippi 42-7 and has two convincing wins since its loss to unranked Auburn three weeks ago. No. 3 Utah, which stayed unbeaten with its win over No. 7 BYU , also could get support.

No. 5 UCLA is 9-0 for the first time and could move up depending on how far poll voters drop Miami. No. 9 Alabama posted an impressive win at LSU and No. 10 Texas pulled away to beat Missouri on the road, putting both in line for promotions after the teams in front of them, BYU and Kentucky, lost.

Ohio State, which dropped from No. 2 to No. 11 after losing at Southern California last week, likely will take another big fall after losing 41-28 at home to Oregon.

No. 16 Tennessee, which beat No. 8 Kentucky 34-6 , and No. 17 Houston, a 31-24 winner over Cincinnati , should move up.

No. 25 Florida lost 23-7 at home to Oklahoma and will drop out.

Oregon's impressive performance against Ohio State put it first in line for a ranking. SMU and Oklahoma State also could return after posting lopsided wins. Also keep an eye on Duke, which has outscored Boston College and North Carolina State by a combined 88-5 the last two weeks.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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