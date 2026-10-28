Ole Miss and coach Chris Beard look to bounce back with a transfer-heavy roster

Mississippi (15-20, 4-14 SEC)

With the exception of a strong closing kick in the SEC Tournament, the Rebels suffered through a disappointing 2025-26 season. It was coach Chris Beard's first losing season in 15 years — one season after a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. A transfer-heavy roster and one returning starter never consistently meshed for sustained success. But Beard asserts that a return to postseason tournament play is not out of reach for this revamped team, which is predicted to finish 14th in the 16-team SEC.

Players to watch

Guard Ilias Kamardine and forward Patton Pinkins return to starting roles. Reserve guard Zach Day had positive moments last season. The remainder of the roster has been overhauled with transfers and freshmen. Kamardine, a combo guard, and Pinkins, with 42 percent accuracy from 3-point range, played well in last season’s surprising surge into the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The duo combined for more than 20 points per game and must have strong campaigns if Ole Miss is to have a bounce-back season.

Departures and arrivals

Roster losses were extensive, including forwards AJ Storr, Malik Dia and shooting guard Travis Perry. A lengthy list of transfers are expected to play immediately in multiple combinations, a trademark of Beard-coached teams. Point guard Budd Clark averaged 12 points and five assists at Seton Hall while small forward Roman Siulepa was the ACC’s top offensive rebounder at Pitt. Fifth-year transfer Corey Stephenson of Florida International averaged 18 points and six rebounds and is an offensive threat at three positions.

Top games

November features seven games in 24 days, including the opening four at home to allow Beard to experiment with his new roster. The Rebels debut at home on Nov. 2 with Alcorn State. December in-state neutral site games include North Carolina State on Dec. 29 in Jackson and Southern Mississippi on Dec. 22 in Biloxi. The traditional SEC slate opens at home (Jan. 2) with Georgia and closes (March 6) at Mississippi State. Ole Miss faces Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State twice and plays once against the remaining SEC teams in a revamped league schedule.

Facts and figures

Beard has coached in six NCAA tournaments, including a title game appearance at Texas Tech in 2019, since the 2015-16 season. ... There were 10 Rebels who had extensive playing time, including seven newcomers, in a 92-84 exhibition loss to Alabama. ... Ole Miss struggled offensively last season and finished 15th of 16 SEC teams in scoring at 75.9 points, 12th in 3-point shots (249) and percentage (.332). ... Kamardine and Pinkins combined for 64 steals last season.

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