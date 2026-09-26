Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss injures his left thigh at No. 21 Florida but returns to game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss injured his left thigh in the first quarter at No. 21 Florida on Saturday but returned on the next series.

Chambliss remained on the ground following an 11-yard scramble on a third-and-12 play. Myles Graham and Alfonzo Allen Jr. sandwiched him on the tackle, and Chambliss took a shot to the ribs.

Chambliss was able to walk to the sideline, where he took off his helmet and then sat on the bench. Trainers could be seen working on his thigh. He then got on exercise bike for a bit and then started taking dropbacks on the sideline.

Florida led 10-0 before Chambliss, a Heisman Trophy front-runner, even threw a pass. The Gators scored on the opening possession, and the fourth-ranked Rebels ran four consecutive times with backup JT Lindsey gaining 5 yards. They failed to get a first down on fourth-and-1, giving the Gators the ball back in great field position.

Florida kicked a field goal to take a double-digit lead. Chambliss was hurt on the ensuing possession.

Ole Miss was playing without star running back Kewan Lacy, who has a shoulder injury.

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