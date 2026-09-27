Orioles-Yankees regular-season finale canceled because of rain

NEW YORK (AP) — The regular-season finale between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees on Sunday was canceled because of sustained rain.

New York will host Boston in an AL Wild Card Series starting Tuesday. Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 on Tuesday, followed by Max Fried and Gerrit Cole.

Aaron Judge appears doubtful for the Wild Card Series because of a calf injury. As of Sunday, Judge’s only activity has been plyometric exercises and running on the treadmill.

The Yankees finished 93-67. They were 94-67 in each of the prior two seasons and no team has finished with the same record in three straight seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Baltimore finished 79-82 under first-year manager Craig Albernaz, up from 75-87 last year. The Orioles have had consecutive losing seasons after winning 275 games from 2022-24.

The Yankees drew drew 3,297,154 for 79 home dates, down from 3,392,659 in 80 dates last year. They had 12 home sellouts, a drop from 20 last season.

New York never announced its lineup, and the game was canceled about three hours after the scheduled 1:05 p.m. EDT start. This marked the first time since 2002 the Yankees didn't play all 162 games in a non-shortened season.

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