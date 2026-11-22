The Pac-12 Conference championship game is set. The conference will flex a little before then.

The Pac-12 announced its unique flex schedule for the final week of the regular season in the wee hours of Sunday morning, shortly after San Diego State capped a wild day of college football with a walk-off win over Boise State.

The Aztecs' 22-20 shocker in Boise, completed with Cooper DiLeva's 42-year-old field goal as time expired, earned them a spot in the reinvented Pac-12's championship game on Dec. 4. San Diego State will return to Boise to face the Broncos, who saw their College Football Playoff hopes dip after blowing a late 20-13 lead.

Before the rematch, they'll flex.

No. 22 Boise State (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12; No. 17 CFP) will spend the final weekend of the regular season in Fort Collins, Colorado, to face Colorado State on Saturday. San Diego State (6-5, 5-2) is headed to Pullman to face Washington State.

Texas State also will play at Utah State and Oregon State plays at Fresno State in the Pac-12's flex schedule.

The unusual schedule was put into place in the wake of an exodus that left the Pac-12 with two remaining members, Oregon State and Washington State. The re-formed Pac-12 was no longer a Power Five (now Power Four) conference, so its path to the CFP became a bit murkier.

To enhance its postseason chances — CFP and other bowl games — the Pac-12 turned to a flex schedule for the final week of the regular season.

The goal was to create matchups to boost its teams' resumes, but with a caveat: Colorado State, Utah State, Fresno State and Washington State would be flex game hosts so every team would have four home conference games.

The flex could end up helping Boise State's CFP chances.

The Broncos will surely drop in Tuesday's upcoming CFP rankings after the home loss to a then-.500 team, so the chance at another win would be a boost, even after clinching a spot in the Pac-12 title game with last week's 46-41 win over Oregon State . That chance means a return trip to Fort Collins, where Boise State ran over the Rams for a 64-38 win on Nov. 7.

The Broncos ended up on the CFP bubble after coach Spencer Danielson's bid to put the game out of reached turned into a failed fourth-down try near midfield that gave the Aztecs a shorter field to set up the game-winning field.

“The blame deserves to go to one person and one person alone, and you’re looking at him right here,” Danielson said Saturday night.

San Diego State's flex game also will be a rematch, only in a different venue. The Aztecs opened the season losing three of their first four games, but a 26-20 home win over Washington on Oct. 31 kicked off a three-game winning streak that culminated with Saturday's title game-clinching win at Boise State.

“Toughness is one of our DNA traits, one of our core pillars and core beliefs of what we’ve built our program on,” San Diego State coach Sean Lewis said.

The other two flex games also are rematches.

Utah State lost its first game against Texas State 20-17 on Oct. 24, but will be at home for the second go-round. Fresno State gets a second home against Oregon State, which beat the Bulldogs 38-22 on Oct. 31.

The flex schedule was designed to boost Pac-12 schools' chances at bigger bowls. Now it's time to see if the flex works.

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