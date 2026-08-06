Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd's backflip shows his excitement as he returns from multiple injuries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd finally feels healthy enough to make an impact after injuries limited him to just one game over his first two seasons.

So it’s easy to understand the exuberance he showed in practice Thursday by celebrating a touchdown with a backflip, even if it resulted in an admonishment from his coach.

“I love this game,” Lloyd said. “I love having fun.”

Football wasn't much fun the last couple of years for Lloyd, who went to Green Bay in the third round of the 2024 draft after a college career that included stops at South Carolina (2020-22) and Southern California (2023).

Lloyd appeared in only one game as a rookie and didn't play last year as he dealt with multiple hamstring strains, appendicitis and injuries to his ankle, calf and groin.

He's now eager to help the Packers in an area of obvious need.

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs has been practicing while prosecutors decide whether to file charges against him following his May 26 arrest on domestic abuse allegations. Lloyd has the most upside of any other Green Bay running back.

“When he’s out there, he’s making plays and he’s turning heads,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “And he always kind of has done that since he’s been here — when he’s been able to be out there.”

Lloyd spent the offseason working in California with John Meyer, who also helps the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers and NHL’s Los Angeles Kings with player health and performance.

That experience helped Lloyd understand what he needed to do to get his body ready for the season.

Lloyd says he feels like “a kid in a candy store” because he’s avoided setbacks thus far. He noted that Friday will mark the first time he’s been able to participate in Family Night, the open practice the Packers traditionally hold at Lambeau Field during the second week of training camp.

“I’ve always been on the side watching,” Lloyd said. “It’s good to be out there. My family’s in town, so it’s good to actually let them see me practice and everything. It’s been a pretty special time.”

The Packers want to make sure Lloyd still feels this good when the regular season arrives.

“You never want to overload a guy, especially when it comes to a guy that’s been snakebit a little bit,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Certainly I think he’s flashed the ability of he’s an explosive dude who can create some big, explosive plays. I think it’s just we’ve got to continue to be smart and stick with the plan.”

That means Lloyd won’t be doing any more backflips.

Lloyd said he got the idea after Green Bay’s wide receivers complained that the running backs weren’t celebrating touchdowns.

“I can’t dance, so I don’t know how to do all the dances they were doing,” Lloyd said, “but I know how to do a backflip.”

Lloyd said he started doing backflips at the age of 6. He performed one earlier this summer at a charity softball game run by Packers quarterback Jordan Love and edge rusher Micah Parsons.

His celebration drew the biggest reaction of Thursday’s practice.

“I kind of like started turning my back and then I heard everybody going crazy and saw him doing the flip,” Love said. “It’s impressive. I can’t do that myself.”

Love, however, called the backflip “dicey” because of the injury risk . LaFleur had a similar message for Lloyd.

“He said it was cool, but he said, ‘Let’s not do that,’” Lloyd said.

Lloyd wants to reward the Packers' faith in him. He believes other organizations wouldn’t have been so patient with someone who had played so little in his first two seasons.

“Now it’s my time to give back,” Lloyd said. “I’m excited. I’m ready to go. I’m going to show them why they picked me in the third round.”

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