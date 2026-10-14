Patriots' A.J. Brown practices for 1st time since going on IR; Christian Gonzalez also back on field

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown is a step closer to returning to game action.

Brown was back on the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve last month with a high ankle sprain.

He became eligible to return after missing the last four games. He now must be activated within 21 days or placed on season-ending IR.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez also practiced after missing the last two games with a shoulder issue. In addition, offensive lineman Marcus Bryant (ankle) returned after being placed io injured reserve during the preseason.

Brown was injured in the second half of New England’s season-opening 13-10 loss at Seattle on Sept. 9. He left the game early in the third quarter following an incomplete pass from quarterback Drake Maye. He was falling to the turf as he tried to make the catch, and Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett’s knee made contact with Brown’s ankle, pushing it against the ground. Brown had three catches for 26 yards before the injury.

“I think he’s stayed engaged,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think it’s difficult sometimes to stay engaged. I think his routine was really good, his ability to be around guys in the meetings and then also focus on rehab. He’s just treating everything as a pro, being where he’s supposed to be and working hard to get back.”

During the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday, Brown could be seen smiling at times as he went through some light drills with his right ankle heavily wrapped with tape.

“It’s a warm welcome in the huddle to have him back in there,” Maye said. “You can see how closely he's been watching the games. Little things he picks up on, you can tell he really watching and really cares. ...There’s not many like him that are around here in this league.”

Patriots safety Kevin Byard said Brown’s return brings instant energy to the sideline.

“Huge boost. He’s a receiver (No. 1),” Byard said. “Very talented guy as far as the pass game. Obviously, the last couple of weeks our pass game has been playing really well. So, he’s obviously just going to add another dynamic to that. And hopefully we’ll continue have a good passing game with A.J. in there.”

Brown’s fellow receivers – Mack Hollins, Romeo Doubs, Pop Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism – have stepped up without him, accounting for six touchdown catches in his absence, and the Patriots have gone 3-1 with Brown on the shelf. Maye is coming off passing for a season-high 374 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brown’s potential return to the lineup is perfect timing with Hollins going on injured reserve with a calf injury last week.

But Maye said Brown returning to the mix gives him another option to spread the ball around to in the passing game.

“We have a lot of guys that can make plays. So it's going to be tough on defenses,” Maye said.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here