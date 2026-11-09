Paul George and Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to a 117-97 victory over the Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul George scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 21 and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 117-97 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

This marked the second matchup between these teams in five nights. The Celtics had beaten the Bucks 109-102 on Wednesday in Boston while resting Tatum.

Boston (8-2) built a big enough lead Sunday to sit Tatum for the entire fourth quarter as the Celtics continued a four-game trip that started with a 119-80 win at Charlotte on Friday. The Celtics next head to Philadelphia and Toronto.

Kyle Kuzma led Milwaukee with 27 points.

Myles Turner scored just three points for the Bucks, though he did have five rebounds and a career-high seven assists. Turner, who has shot 1 of 15 over his last two games, was coming off a scoreless performance in a 121-107 NBA Cup loss to the Toronto Raptors on Frieday.

The Bucks (1-9) are off to their worst start since 1993-94, when they lost 10 of their first 11 games and went on to finish 20-62.

Kuzma scored 14 points in the first five minutes of the game to help Milwaukee grab an early 20-6 lead. Tatum and George sparked an 18-0 run that enabled the Celtics to take control later in the first half.

Tatum scored the final 10 points of the first quarter to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 27-25. George delivered the first eight points of the second period.

George’s 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second quarter gave Boston its first lead at 28-27. George then hit a layup and another 3-pointer to cap the 18-0 spurt.

Boston owned a 58-45 halftime advantage. The Celtics scored the first nine points of the third period to extend their lead to 22, and they stayed in front by at least 15 the rest of the way.

Up next

Celtics: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Bucks: At New York on Tuesday night.

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