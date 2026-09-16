Pete Alonso gets rare curtain call on road after hitting 300th homer against Mets at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit plenty of memorable home runs for the New York Mets.

This one came at their expense.

Alonso launched his 300th career homer Tuesday night, a tying shot in the ninth inning against his former team, and Coby Mayo’s inside-the-park homer in the 11th sent the Baltimore Orioles to a 7-5 victory at Citi Field.

“There’s a lot of history here with me,” Alonso said after receiving a beer shower from his Baltimore teammates. “It doesn’t matter where and when, I just want to help the team win. I’m just really, really happy for us to come back the way we did.”

The Orioles were two outs from a defeat that would have dropped them four games behind Cleveland for the last American League playoff spot when Alonso hit a 414-foot solo drive off Kodai Senga to tie the score 3-all.

A fired-up Alonso, who hit a club-record 264 homers for the Mets before signing with the Orioles last December, spiked his bat toward the Baltimore dugout. He rounded the bases as the Queens crowd of 28,097 — down from 35,800 for the slugger's return Monday night — roared.

Fans chanted his name until Alonso emerged from the dugout for a curtain call. Then chants of “Fire Stearns” began, aimed at Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns.

“Everyone in the dugout was saying go out there,” Alonso said. “And they were right.”

Said Orioles manager Craig Albernaz: “The dugout was fired up for Pete for a lot of different reasons. It was cool to get an acknowledgment from the crowd.”

The rare curtain call on the road continued an outpouring of support from Mets fans for Alonso over the past two nights — and apparently annoyed at least one of his former teammates.

“As the 2026 Mets, I know we have definitely underperformed. But we are — the guys in here work their (tails) off every single day and to have that kind of reaction to an opposing player — could be anybody — is crazy to me," said New York pitcher Sean Manaea, who started Tuesday night. "Again, I’ve got nothing but respect for Pete. But yeah, just never seen anything like that before.

“Pete’s not here," the veteran left-hander added. “He’s just not here. So, I know everybody loves him. He’s the man. But, yeah, he’s not here. So, to see the reaction from the fans like that, I don’t know, it’s just different.”

Alonso received a two-minute tribute video before the Orioles’ 2-1 win on Monday night. He was showered with a thunderous ovation before his first at-bat minutes later, when he was accompanied to the plate by “Layla,” one of his walk-up songs, as “Welcome Back, Pete!” flashed next to his picture on the scoreboard.

He got standing ovations before each of his final three plate appearances as well on Monday — when rookie pitcher Jonah Tong was booed after walking Alonso in the third — and warm receptions prior to his first three at-bats Tuesday.

“I appreciate all the support for all the years I’ve been here, all the life I’ve lived here,” Alonso said Tuesday night. “Obviously, they’re recognizing that and they appreciate that. It’s a two-way street. Really appreciate it.”

Alonso was given his home run ball from the trio of Long Islanders — Michael Shaw, Nick Maldarella and Chris Makarius — who teamed up to catch the milestone drive, which caromed off the second deck of stands in left field and fell into the first deck.

“On the way here, we were saying we’re going to catch his 300th home run,” Maldarella said. “And sure enough, man. It’s crazy.”

Maldarella and Makarius said they each got a hand on it before sharing it with Shaw.

“Never leave a man behind,” Shaw said.

Alonso signed a bat and a ball for each man in return. He also signed the shirts they were wearing — an Alonso Mets jersey for Shaw and Makarius and a Carlos Delgado shirt for Maldarella — and offered them tickets and batting-practice access at Camden Yards in Baltimore next season.

“Thank you, guys,” Alonso said to the trio outside the visitors' clubhouse. “You guys are so kind. Thank you so much.”

Alonso also posed for a group picture and for photos with each person individually.

“I mean, who doesn’t love Pete?” Shaw said.

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