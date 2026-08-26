Pete Alonso homers and drives in 4 before leaving game as Orioles rout Cardinals 13-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pete Alonso had four hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs before leaving the game in the fifth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles routed the swooning St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night.

Chris Bassitt (5-4) allowed one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings, matching his longest start of the season. He struck out five and walked none as the Orioles, who are chasing an AL wild-card spot, won for the third time in four games.

The Cardinals lost their fourth straight.

Alonso, who has been dealing with a nagging calf injury, left shortly after he contributed his fourth hit, an RBI double during Baltimore's eight-run fifth that made it 12-1. He put the Orioles ahead 3-0 with his 435-foot shot in the third off Matthew Liberatore (5-12), his 31st of the season.

Jackson Holliday had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Orioles in his first big league appearance in St. Louis, where his father, Matt, starred for the Cardinals. Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a pair of hits, including a 450-foot homer in the third, and drove in three. Leody Taveras had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Liberatore allowed a season-high eight runs on eight hits in four-plus innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Nathan Church homered for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson extended his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the National League, with a sixth-inning single.

Pedro Pagés pitched a scoreless ninth. It was the second time in the last three games that the Cardinals catcher closed out a game on the mound.

Up next

Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (7-12, 3.70 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.54) on Wednesday night.

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