PGA Tour postseason begins and US Amateur returns to Merion

PGA Tour

FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Memphis, Tennessee.

Course: TPC Southwind. Yardage: 7,288. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $3.6 million.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 9-11 a.m. (ESPN), 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Justin Rose.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Michael Brennan won the Wyndham Championship.

Notes: The top 70 in the FedEx Cup made the PGA Tour's postseason. Daniel Berger is the only qualified player not in the field at the TPC Southwind. There are no alternates. ... Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman have the longest active streak for reaching the postseason. This is their 15th consecutive postseason. ... Michael Brennan is among 11 players in the postseason for the first time. ... The FedEx St. Jude Championship will not be part of the tour's Championship Series when the new 2028 schedule is announced. ... Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 seed in the postseason for the third consecutive season. ... This is one of the most important tournaments of the PGA Tour season because the top 50 who advance are eligible for all the $20 million signature events next year. ... Jason Day is not in the postseason for the first time in his career. ... Three of the last four St. Jude Championships have been decided by a playoff. ... Rory McIlroy is in the field. He skipped last year.

Next week: BMW Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA Tour

THE STANDARD PORTLAND CLASSIC

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Course: Columbia-Edgewater CC. Yardage: 6,541. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Aki Iwai.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Shiho Kuwaki won the AIG Women's British Open.

Notes: Only two tournaments remain on the LPGA schedule before the Americans determine their Solheim Cup team for the Sept. 11-13 matches in the Netherlands. Europe already has finalized its 12-player team. ... Nelly Korda is not in the field. She has not won since claiming her second straight major at the U.S. Women's Open two months ago. ... Haeran Ryu won the next two majors and is playing in Portland. ... Among the amateur exemptions is Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Maria Jose Marin of Colombia. ... Lexi Thompson is in the field. This is her first individual tournament in three months and only her fifth start of the year. Thompson is at No. 139 in the women's world ranking. ... The tournament dates to 1972 but was played as a team event between 1977 and 1982. ... Brooke Henderson won her first LPGA title in Portland in 2015 by a tournament-record eight shots.

Next week: CPKC Women's Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

United States Golf Association

U.S. AMATEUR

Site: Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Course: Merion GC (East). Yardage: 6,939. Par: 70.

Prize: Exemptions into the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday-Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (Peacock), 4-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Mason Howell.

Last year: Mason Howell defeated Jackson Herrington, 7 and 6, at The Olympic Club to become the third-youngest player at age 18 to win the U.S. Amateur.

Notes: This is the seventh time for the U.S. Amateur to be held at Merion, breaking by one the record shared with Brookline and Oakmont. Brookline gets another U.S. Amateur in 2034. ... Mason Howell won last year as he was entering his senior year of high school. He is starting his freshman year at Georgia. ... The winner gets into the U.S. Open, and the Masters and British Open provided he stays an amateur. ... The runner-up gets in the Masters and U.S. Open. ... Preston Stout is the No. 1 amateur in the world. ... Tiger Woods is the last player to win back-to-back in the U.S. Amateur. Woods won a record three times in a row. ... Edoardo Molinari of Italy won the U.S. Amateur the last time it was played at Merion in 2005. ... Bryson DeChambeau (2015) is the last U.S. Amateur champion who went on to win a major. ... Philadelphia Country Club is the other course being used for the 36-hole stroke-play qualifying to get the field down to 64 players.

Next year: Oak Hill CC.

Online: https://championships.usga.org/usamateur.html

European tour

DANISH GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Funen, Denmark.

Course: Great Northern. Yardage: 7,314. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner's share: $500,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Marco Penge.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last tournament: Ryan Fox won the British Open.

Notes: This is the first European tour event since the week of the British Open and begins a stretch of eight consecutive weeks on the European continent. ... Eugenio Chacarra of Spain at No. 63 is the highest-ranked player in the field. He is No. 3 in the Race to Dubai behind Patrick Reed and Masters champion Rory McIlroy. ... Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is playing, along with fellow LIV Golf player Caleb Surratt. They were in New Jersey last week. LIV wraps up its season in Indianapolis next week. ... Rasmus Hojgaard and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen are playing their home championship after both failed to reach the PGA Tour's postseason. Hojgaard won the tournament in 2023. ... Henrik Stenson is in the field. ... The tournament has been part of the European tour schedule since 2014. ... Of the 10 leading players in the Race to Dubai who would be eligible for a PGA Tour card next year, four have been LIV Golf members at some point.

Next week: Nexo Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA Tour Champions

BOEING CLASSIC

Site: Snoqualmie, Washington.

Course: The Club at Snoqualmie. Yardage: 7,217. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner's share: $345,000.

Television: Friday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday, 5-6 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-5 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Steve Allan.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last tournament: Zach Johnson won the Portugal Invitational.

Notes: The PGA Tour Champions has been dominated by Stewart Cink and Zach Johnson, each with four victories this year. Cink still leads the Charles Schwab Cup by just over $700,000. ... Johnson is not playing this week after winning the Portugal Invitational. ... Notah Begay III received one of the two sponsor exemptions. Begay is to be honored in Atlanta at the end of the month with the Payne Stewart Award. ... Fred Couples is playing for only the fourth time this year on the PGA Tour Champions. He is a Seattle native. ... The tournament dates to 2005. Bernhard Langer, Tom Kite and Stephen Ames are the only two-time winners of the event. Ames set the tournament record in 2024 for largest margin when he won by seven shots. ... Denis Watson won in 2007 after a seven-man playoff, the largest in tournament history. ... George McNeill is No. 6 in the Charles Schwab Cup without winning this year.

Next week: Rogers Charity Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Korn Ferry Tour

ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN

Site: Boise, Idaho.

Course: Hillcrest CC. Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Emilio Gonzalez.

Points leader: Doc Redman.

Last week: Frankie Harris won the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Next week: AdventHealth Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

LIV Golf League

Last week: Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf New York.

Next week: LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

Other tours

Ladies European Tour: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Migros Golfpark Holzhausern, Zug, Switzerland. Television: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile); Saturday, 8-11 a.m. (Golf Channel mobile). Defending champion: Alice Hewson. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Irish Challenge, Killeen Castle, County Meath, Ireland. Previous winner: Oihan Guillamoundeguy. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Sunshine Tour: FNB Eswatini Challenge, Ezulwini Golf & CC, Ezulwini, Eswatini. Defending Champion: Michael Hollick. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: NEC Karuizawa 72, Karuizawa 72 GC (North), Nagano, Japan. Defending champion: Asuka Kashiwabara. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Mediheal Hankook Ilbo Championship, Montvert GC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jungmin Hong. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf