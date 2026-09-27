Photos show events marking 2 years since Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

BEIRUT (AP) — Mourners and supporters gathered in Beirut and Baghdad over the weekend to mark the second anniversary of the killing of longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

At a commemoration in Baghdad, participants carried portraits of Nasrallah, waved Iraqi and Iranian flags and raised burning torches. In Beirut, thousands gathered near his mausoleum in the southern suburbs, where some mourned and others chanted and raised their fists. In Tehran, a Hezbollah flag and a large billboard bearing Nasrallah’s image were displayed.

Nasrallah led the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group for more than three decades. He was killed on Sept. 27, 2024, in a massive Israeli airstrike that leveled an entire block in Beirut’s southern suburbs, where he was meeting senior Hezbollah commanders and an Iranian general.

His death dealt a major blow to Hezbollah, but he remains a revered figure among the group’s supporters and allies across the region.