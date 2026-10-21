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Photos show fire walks and vegetarian meals at the Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Communities across Southeast Asia mark the Nine Emperor Gods Festival; devotees observe rituals despite regional haze

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LA NACION
Photos show fire walks and vegetarian meals at the Nine Emperor Gods Festival
Photos show fire walks and vegetarian meals at the Nine Emperor Gods Festival

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Celebrations for the Nine Emperor Gods Festival took place across Southeast Asia, with ritual fire walks, dishes of vegetarian food and the burning of massive joss sticks.

The nine-day Taoist festival is widely observed by Chinese communities in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Devotees often abide by a strict vegetarian diet during the event, which is known as the Vegetarian Festival in Thailand.

Events occurred throughout Southeast Asia — from capitals to tourist havens like Phuket, Thailand, and Penang, Malaysia — despite a thick layer of haze blanketing the region.

Taoism, or Daoism, is an ancient Chinese philosophical and religious tradition focused on living in harmony with the universe. It promotes well-known concepts of balance, like yin and yang.

Associated Press journalist Syawalludin Zain contributed to this report.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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