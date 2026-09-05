Pierre Gasly stuns at Monza again with a first-ever pole position for F1's Italian GP

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Alpine's Pierre Gasly claimed his first-ever pole position in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Gasly seemed as surprised as everyone when he was informed on the team radio immediately after the session.

“Let’s go! Been waiting for that one!” exclaimed Gasly, who won his only Formula 1 race at Monza in 2020.

Gasly finished O.060 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell, with Oscar Piastri qualifying in third.

There was a scare for Ferrari at its home race as Lewis Hamilton only just sneaked into Q3 by one thousandth of a second but he will start Sunday's race in fifth, just behind teammate Charles Leclerc

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli qualified seventh-fastest but a grid penalty means he will start at the back.

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