Pirates activate slugger Ryan O'Hearn from the injured list before their game against the Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates activated infielder/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn from the 10-day injured list before Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and optioned outfielder Ronny Simón to Triple-A Indianapolis.

O'Hearn, an All-Star in 2025, suffered a strained left quad on July 31 at Cincinnati while running to first on a groundout in an 8-7 Pirates loss . He was helped off the field by manager Don Kelly and a trainer, and had been expected to miss six to eight weeks.

“It was a pretty significant injury,” Kelly said Friday. “And for him to return this fast, it's great to have him back in the clubhouse.”

The 33-year-old O'Hearn is batting .270 with 17 home runs and a career-high 69 RBIs in 96 games. He wasn't in Pittsburgh's starting lineup Friday, but was available off the bench. The slugger's return is boost for the Pirates, who have won four straight and nine of 11 to climb back over .500 (74-73).

The Pirates signed O’Hearn to a two-year, $29 million free-agent contract in January. He missed two weeks in May with a right quad injury.

O’Hearn has made 49 appearances at first base, 42 in right field, and 17 as the designated hitter. He homered three times and set a Pirates single-game franchise record with 10 RBIs against the Braves on July 7.

Kelly said the team would “take it slow” with O'Hearn's return and that he would ease in at first base and as a DH.

Simón is batting .281 with two RBIs in 10 games with Pittsburgh this season, all while O'Hearn was sidelined in August and September.

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