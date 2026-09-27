Pope brings message to protect life to French shrine at Lourdes known for miraculous cures

LOURDES, France (AP) — Pope Leo XIV is taking his opposition to euthanasia and medically assisted dying to Lourdes , the French Catholic shrine associated with miraculous cures and now also a place of healing for survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

Leo was to meet with French bishops on Sunday and then celebrate Mass on the prairie in front of Lourdes’ main basilica before an estimated 150,000 people. Later in the day, Leo was to meet with a group of survivors in what has become a regular appointment in papal trips.

Lourdes became a major pilgrimage destination after the Catholic Church officially recognized visions of the Virgin Mary reported here by a young girl in 1858.

The site near the Spanish border draws millions of pilgrims each year, especially sick and disabled believers hoping for a cure from the famed spring water in the Lourdes grotto where the visions purportedly occurred.

Leo arrived in Lourdes on Saturday night from Paris and immediately prayed inside the Grotto of Apparitions and drank from the spring.

Pope delivers a message about life while in France

During his four-day visit to France, Leo has repeatedly called for a renewed respect for life in keeping with Catholic teaching that all human life must be protected and defended from conception until natural death. The teaching translates into firm opposition to abortion and medically assisted dying.

France’s National Assembly in 2024 enshrined abortion as a constitutional right and recently gave final approval to a bill allowing adults with incurable illnesses to receive lethal medication.

In Lourdes, where the church has recognized as authentic 72 “miraculous” cures, the question of respecting even the most frail, sick and vulnerable is particularly acute.

Survivors visit Lourdes as part of healing process

More recently, Lourdes has also become a place of healing for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Leo was to meet with seven victims on Sunday, including one who was abused as an adult, in recognition of the new frontier of the abuse crisis that the church faces.

The French church has endured a brutal reckoning with its legacy of abuse. An independent report in 2021 estimated 330,000 children had been abused over 70 years by some 3,000 priests and church workers.

Despite criticism of the report’s methodology and conclusions, French bishops put in place an independent system of compensation for victims that to date has recommended the church pay out more than 20 million euros ($22.7 million).

On the day Leo arrived in Paris, a group of victims wrote an open letter asking him to acknowledge the church’s responsibility and criticizing that the seven survivors were chosen by the church, not victims’ groups. “The Church must relinquish its position as both judge and party to the proceedings,” they wrote in the letter published by French newspaper Liberation.

Mosaics are a painful reminder of alleged abuse

In Lourdes, Leo will also be reminded of a prickly abuse case inherited from Pope Francis.

The façade of one of the Lourdes basilicas was designed by the Rev. Marko Rupnik, one of the Catholic Church’s most famous mosaic artists.

Rupnik is currently on trial in a Vatican court, accused by more than two dozen women of having psychologically, spiritually and sexually abused them starting in the 1990s, including during the creation of his artworks.

His case was covered up for three decades by his Jesuit superiors , and even Francis was suspected of having protected his fellow Jesuit. In response to a media outcry, Francis in 2024 ordered a canonical trial, which is ongoing .

The Rupnik case posed the question of what to do with his mosaics, which adorn basilicas around the world.

In 2024, Lourdes Bishop Jean-Marc Micas decided to no longer illuminate the façade of the Notre Dame du Rosaire Basilica at night. He subsequently ordered the decorated doors covered, and more recently decided to cover the façade’s mosaics entirely. He reasoned that abuse victims who come to Lourdes for healing shouldn’t be forced to see them.

As Leo approached the grotto on Saturday night, his popemobile drove by the basilica and its boarded up mosaics.

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