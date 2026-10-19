PSG-Barcelona match in Champions League to go ahead amid shock over France’s violent unrest

PARIS (AP) — The showpiece Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will go ahead as planned on Tuesday in the French capital city, the French Interior minister confirmed, despite a weekend of protests marred by violence and looting across the country.

Many French citizens have been left shocked by the images of violence that have drawn worldwide attention and highlighted the country's tense social climate. On Monday, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said he has instructed prefects to impose “very limited” and “localized” curfews in cities to prevent more rioting and looting.

The violence targeted city halls, other public buildings and hundreds of businesses across the country, leading to more than 2,000 arrests.

Tuesday's match between PSG and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes will require a robust security deployment, with police forces already strained following weeks of student protests. In May, Paris police detained dozens of people after violence disrupted celebrations of PSG's second Champions League title win and a group tried to storm a police station in the French capital.

Speaking after an emergency meeting with top government officials, Interior minister Laurent Nuñez said the possibility of calling off planned events was discussed, including soccer matches.

“But this does not apply to tomorrow’s match between PSG and FC Barcelona,” he said, adding that other matches planned in European competitions this week would not be affected. Nuñez mentioned the match between Lille and Galatasaray scheduled Wednesday in the northern city, where looters also vandalized shops over the weekend.

Nuñez offered his resignation on Sunday but French President Emmanuel Macron asked him to stay to respond to police needs in an emergency situation. Macron instructed Nuñez “to take all necessary steps to ensure full transparency about the failures in planning and intelligence-gathering that led to the violence.”

Lecornu said details of the areas to be placed under curfew will be provided later.

Nuñez acknowledged that authorities had “lost control” in some major cities on Saturday, with hundreds of businesses looted.

Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

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