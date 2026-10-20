PSG's late show earns 4-2 win against Barcelona in Champions League blockbuster

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain's relentless pressured led to two late goals and a 4-2 win against previously-unbeaten Barcelona in a Champions League blockbuster on Tuesday.

A brilliant strike from Vitinha in the 81st minute and a close-range goal from Fabian Ruiz helped the two-time defending champion to a third straight win in the group stage, with 14 goals scored.

By the end, jubilant PSG fans taunted Barcelona’s players with chants of “Olé” every time they touched the ball.

Not even the latest mesmerizing solo goal from 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal was enough for Barca as the Catalan club's 11-game winning run came to an end at Parc des Princes.

Yamal equalized for free-scoring Barcelona for the second time, when his goal in the 79th minute made it 2-2.

The 19-year-old forward chested down a botched headed clearance from substitute Warren Zaire-Emery and ghosted past him down the right flank with ease before stabbing the ball inside the post. It was the Catalan club's 50th goal in 12 games this season, 10 of them for Spain sensation Yamal.

Two minutes later, PSG was back in front as inspirational midfielder Vitinha controlled the ball with his chest on the edge of the area and slammed a powerful shot past Joan García into the bottom corner.

Désiré Doué had scored PSG's opening goal with a fine effort late in the first half, while his corner was headed in by Lucas Hernandez in the 72nd.

Victory softened the blow of injuries to Ousmane Dembélé, the Ballon d’Or holder, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who both went off.

Right back Havi Espart ran through unopposed and struck a low shot into the bottom corner to make it 1-1. ___

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