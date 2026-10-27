Purdue begins its new era with a familiar goal -- winning another Big Ten championship

Purdue (30-7, 11-7 Big Ten)

The Boilermakers are entering a new era under longtime coach Matt Painter. Three four-year starters — guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn — have departed. Kaufman-Renn is fighting a legal battle to regain one year of eligibility but he's already said he won't be with Purdue. Painter has overcome major turnovers before, and the Boilermakers rarely lose ground. They should still have enough talent, big men and perimeter shooters to be a Big Ten title contender.

Players to watch

Despite the losses of the big three, the Boilermakers have experienced guards C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris and Omer Meyer, all of whom have logged major minutes since arriving at Purdue. ... Daniel Jacobsen, the 7-foot-4 center, showed promise during his second season with the Boilermakers. He needs to take another step this season. ... Caden Pierce started 89 games at Princeton before redshirting last year. He's the only significant transfer this year.

Departures and arrivals

Painter is selective when it comes to the transfer portal. Pierce, the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce, and Jack Lusk are the only ones on the roster. Lusk spent one season at Millikin before following his father, assistant coach Paul Lusk, to Purdue two years ago. ... The program's next big project could be Sinan Huan, a first-year, 7-1 center from China. ... What exactly will Purdue be missing with the graduations? Smith set the NCAA's career record for assists (1,103). Loyer is the school's career leader in 3-pointers (309), and Kaufman-Renn is 17th in school history in scoring (1,655) and 11th all-time in rebounds (762).

Top games

After an exhibition game at national runner-up UConn, they open the season against Gonzaga on Nov. 2. The Boilermakers also face Oklahoma on a neutral court Nov 26, play at Iowa State on Dec. 5, host Tennessee on Dec. 11 and face Colorado in Indianapolis on Dec. 19. They open Big Ten play at home Dec. 1 against Iowa, play at Michigan on Jan. 8 and face rival Indiana on the road Feb. 16 while hosting the Hoosiers on March 5.

Facts and figures

Pierce played a key role on Princeton's Sweet 16 team in 2022-23. The next season, he was chosen the Ivy League Player of the Year with averages of 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. ... Painter's 501 career wins at Purdue rank third all-time in Big Ten history. He needs 12 wins to pass his coach, Gene Keady. Only Tom Izzo (764) and the late Bob Knight (659) have more wins with conference teams. ... Center Oscar Cluff (10.6 points) also has departed, leaving Cox as the top returning scorer at 8.5 points per game.

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