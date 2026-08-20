QB Dante Moore's offseason included golf, bowling and growth; now comes football for No. 2 Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore found serenity in the offseason in such non-football pastimes as golf and bowling with his teammates.

He even joked that the only reason he lost to receiver Evan Stewart during a recent bowling excursion was that he had to use a rental ball because he left his own at home.

Both activities have helped Moore stay grounded as the spotlight once again falls on the second-ranked Ducks heading into another season with a realistic shot at a national title. A lot of that spotlight — and Heisman Trophy hype — will fall on Moore, a 21-year-old junior who announced in January that he was going to remain in Eugene even though he was likely to be a high NFL draft pick.

“I kind of felt when I made a decision, there were some days where I thought about that, like, about was it the right decision?' Moore said. ”But it’s been months now, and we put in so much this offseason and making sure we’re getting our bodies right, preparing for the season. So I’m excited."

Moore threw for 3,565 yards, with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. Oregon had just one loss in the regular season, at home to Indiana, before losing to the Hoosiers again in the CFP semifinals. The Ducks finished 13-2.

In the semifinal, Moore threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, but the Ducks fell hard to the Fernando Mendoza-led Hoosiers, 56-22. Three of Moore's turnovers in the first half resulted in Indiana touchdowns.

“That day is in my past. I watched the film, learned from my mistakes, got to move on. Now I don’t take it as a loss. I take it as a lesson,” Moore said.

The Ducks will no doubt be leaning on Moore's growth and maturity heading into this season.

“Where he’s really grown as a leader, that’s really shown up this off-season. What he’s been able to do away, off the field, is extremely impressive. The impact he’s made on the community, his teammates. I’d love to see it all come together,” coach Dan Lanning said. “I think we go as our quarterback goes, right? He is certainly in a special position to help create that and make us a special team this year.”

Moore was a former five-star recruit who started five games for UCLA as a freshman, throwing for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but later said he struggled with depression, exacerbated by his mother's battle with cancer.

He transferred to Oregon after the season and spent 2024 as Dillon Gabriel’s backup, eventually taking a redshirt.

In Oregon, Moore has found himself. For his birthday, the Detroit native golfed at the scenic Bandon Dunes course on the southern Oregon coast. In Eugene, he's played with former Oregon quarterback and Heisman winner Marcus Mariota.

“I mean, Oregon in general, the nature here is immaculate,” he said. “It’s just me being able to go out there and connect with Earth, and be able just to ease my mind. There’s times where I make a great shot, and I keep coming back. And days where I just want to put the clubs up.”

Moore took a stand for mental health in the offseason. In an open letter to Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, Moore wrote candidly about his struggles with depression while advocating for better access to care and the expansion of virtual mental health services. He backed it up with a social media video.

“The last few years tested me. Balancing football, school, and my mother’s cancer battle put me in a dark place. It was overwhelming. I struggled with my mental health and depression. Getting the support I needed, with a provider I trusted, changed everything,” he wrote on the post. “Right now, our state is in a mental health crisis. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young adults in Oregon, and many young people can’t get the help they need. When it’s this serious, every resource should be available.”

Moore also traveled with the Ducks to Tokyo in the offseason to take part in a three-day showcase for Japanese fans. While there, Moore was featured on an electronic billboards in the city emblazoned with the words, “Yes, there's Moore.”

Now, however, his focus is on football.

“I had the most busiest summer of my life for sure," he said. But at the end of the day, I mean, it’s the offseason. You’re supposed to enjoy it, and when it’s time to lock in, like currently right now, fall camp, it’s time to lock in.”

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.