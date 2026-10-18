Raiola's 4-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds left gives Oregon a 17-14 win over Nebraska

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Raiola threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Johnson with 28 seconds left to give Oregon a come-from-behind 17-14 victory over Nebraska on Saturday night.

Raiola, who played two seasons for Nebraska, came into the game in the fourth quarter with the Huskers up 14-6. His first drive ended with Gage Hurych’s 37-yard field goal.

Raiola appeared to find Dakorien Moore with a 4-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds left but it was overturned upon review. He then found Johnson in the back of the end zone and the 2-point conversion was good to give Oregon (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) the win.

Anthony Colandrea finished 18 of 33 for 164 yards and a score, and ran for 33 yards and another touchdown for the Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten).

Raiola was 11 of 18 for 59 yards in the fourth quarter. Third string quarterback Brock Turner started the game for the Ducks but was largely ineffective, going 9 of 20 for 54 yards and an interception.

The game was scoreless until late in the second quarter when Colandrea found Kwazi Gilmer in the back corner of the end zone. The two teams punted 13 times and turned the ball over once each in first half.

Colandrea dove for the pylon at the end of a 6-yard scramble at the end of the third quarter to make it 14-6.

Oregon struggled for most of the game. Three second-half drives — one fueled by an accidental kneel down on a low snap by Nebraska punter Archie Wilson — resulted in a trio of field goals for the Ducks.

The Ducks’ offense had just 91 total yards before Thomas, a former walk-on, was replaced by Raiola, who transferred to Oregon in the offseason.

Dante Moore, the Ducks' starting quarterback, remained unavailable because of a concussion he sustained in Oregon's 41-27 victory over USC on Sept. 26.

Up Next

Nebraska: Plays Oct. 31 at Washington.

Oregon: Visits Illinois next Saturday.

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