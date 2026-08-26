Ramírez has 5 RBIs and Kwan gets 5 hits to rally streaking Guardians past Angels 8-6 in 10 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Ramírez drove in five runs with three doubles, Steven Kwan had five singles and the streaking Cleveland Guardians overcame an early five-run deficit to beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 in 10 innings Tuesday night.

Kwan capped his second career five-hit game with a leadoff single in the 10th against reliever Blake Weiman (0-1), advancing automatic runner Brayan Rocchio from second base to third. Travis Bazzana popped out, but Ramírez laced a two-run double to left-center to give the Guardians an 8-6 lead.

Cleveland reliever Erik Sabrowski (5-2) struck out the side in the ninth. Cade Smith fanned Denzer Guzman and Adam Frazier with runners on second and third in the 10th for his 35th save, sealing the Guardians’ sixth straight win.

The Angels took a 6-5 lead on Vaughn Grissom’s second homer of the game, a solo shot off reliever Logan Allen leading off the fifth. The Guardians tied it 6-all in the eighth when Kwan singled and scored on Ramírez’s RBI double.

Cleveland center fielder Angel Martínez preserved the tie when he made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Mike Trout of a potential two-run homer to end the bottom of the eighth.

Angels starter Walbert Ureña gave up three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking five. Guardians starter Gavin Williams was rocked for five runs and six hits in 1 1/3 innings, his shortest start this season.

Grissom hit a two-run homer in the first, and the Angels pushed the lead to 5-0 in the second on Christian Moore’s solo homer, Guzman’s RBI double and Zach Neto’s RBI single.

Bazzana lined an RBI double to cut the deficit to 5-1 in the fourth, and Ramírez's two-run double made it 5-3.

Cleveland tied it 5-all in the fifth on two-out RBI singles by Rocchio and Kwan.

Up next

Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (9-7, 3.73 ERA) faces RHP Grayson Rodriguez (4-5, 6.41) in Wednesday’s series finale.

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