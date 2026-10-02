Rangers' Igor Shesterkin becomes the 18th NHL goaltender to score a goal

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers became the 18th goaltender in NHL history to score a goal when he shot the puck into an empty net late in a 5-1 victory against Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Shesterkin was mobbed by celebrating teammates after scoring with 2:34 left. He skated to the bench at the front of the line of players to fist-bump teammates on the bench and was serenaded by chants of “Igor! Igor!” from fans delighted to see him finally cash in.

The first of his career is the 21st by a goalie, counting the playoffs. Shesterkin has been known to try his hand at scoring before.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper gave him the opportunity Thursday night by pulling Andrei Vasilevskiy off and on during the third period for an extra attacker.

Shesterkin was also terrific at the other end, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced. He was named the first star of the game.

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