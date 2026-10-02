Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin becomes the 18th NHL goaltender to score a goal

A professional hockey goaltender scored an empty net goal; the team secured a victory against their opponents

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Igor Shesterkin becomes the 18th NHL goaltender to score a goal
Igor Shesterkin becomes the 18th NHL goaltender to score a goal

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers became the 18th goaltender in NHL history to score a goal when he shot the puck into an empty net late in a 5-1 victory against Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Shesterkin was mobbed by celebrating teammates after scoring with 2:34 left. He skated to the bench at the front of the line of players to fist-bump teammates on the bench and was serenaded by chants of “Igor! Igor!” from fans delighted to see him finally cash in.

The first of his career is the 21st by a goalie, counting the playoffs. Shesterkin has been known to try his hand at scoring before.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper gave him the opportunity Thursday night by pulling Andrei Vasilevskiy off and on during the third period for an extra attacker.

Shesterkin was also terrific at the other end, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced. He was named the first star of the game.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Irlanda vs. Israel: brazaletes negros, sin saludos y una revancha entre molinos y lagos termales
    1

    Irlanda vs. Israel: un partido escondido entre molinos antiguos y lagos termales

  2. Motomel presentó una nueva moto automática y por menos de $3 millones
    2

    Motomel presentó una nueva moto automática y por menos de $3 millones

  3. Carrió presentó una denuncia contra Milei por abuso de autoridad y violencia de género
    3

    Tras los insultos a una periodista, Carrió denunció a Milei por abuso de autoridad y violencia de género

  4. Detuvieron al principal sospechoso del femicidio de Aixa y también se llevaron a su abuela, que lo "escondía"
    4

    Incidentes tras la detención del principal sospechoso del femicidio de Aixa: se escondía en la casa de su abuela