INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College basketball became the focal point again in Kentucky and Indiana on Friday night.

As an estimated 30,000 fans streamed into Lucas Oil Stadium more than one hour before tip-off, they turned these football seats into a colorful blue, red and white placard. It was a reminder to everyone at these two new football schools just how passionate this border-state rivalry between two of college basketball's traditional powers can be.

Last year's matchup, in Louisville, was the first of four scheduled games between the Wildcats and Hoosiers after a dispute over whether games should be played on campus sites or at neutral sites led to a decade-long pause. But the fact it was back for a second straight year had basketball fans everywhere rejoicing.

“It's great for college basketball,” said NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, the man who oversees March Madness and made the short journey from his office to watch. “Any longtime historic rivals who renew their rivalry is a really good thing for this sport, and it's exciting obviously for these two fan bases, which is good globally for college basketball.”

The Hoosiers and Wildcats last played in Indy in 2005, and organizers made sure it came with all the bells and whistles.

Stadium workers used the same setup they do for NCAA tourney regional games. A pregame hype video featured some of the most memorable moments in the series including Christian Watford's buzzer-beater to upset then No. 1 Kentucky in Bloomington, Indiana in 2011. They played scenes from the movie “Hoosiers” during timeouts, and, yes, Watford was in the crowd.

Fans and players played their part to dress it up, too.

Camera phones captured the opening tip like it was the March Madness title game. The partisan Hoosiers crowd booed Kentucky's players as they emerged from the locker room for pregame warmups, and Wildcats egged on the fans after taking their first lead of the game, 47-45 at halftime. And the players opened the game with an incredible shot-making exhibition, playing to a 19-19 tie when the first stoppage came at the 12:50 mark.

And yet, football was not far from these fans' minds.

J.P. Davis, a 46-year-old Indiana alum and former military member who lives in the Virgin Islands, arrived in a No. 15 Indiana national championship jersey — the number Fernando Mendoza wore during his Heisman Trophy season. Next weekend, Davis and his soon to be 13-year-old son, Ayden, will attend next IU's football game against rival Purdue.

Kentucky fans were equally eager to talk football, given that both schools now have big-budget programs that are fighting to make the College Football Playoff with crucial games on the slate Saturday.

No. 6 Indiana (9-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 8 CFP) visits Washington while No. 17 Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 SEC, No. 16 CFP) will try to rebound from last week's loss when it visits Missouri.

“That's insane, I would never have imagined that (in football) when I was a little kid but those are the times we live in now,” said 22-year-old Franklin Boolec, a Wildcats fan who grew up in Columbus, Indiana. “It's just nice to come out and see them. Hopefully, the (football team) can win some (national championships), you know, like IU.”

But on this night and in these two states where basketball stars are still treated like royalty, football took a brief backseat to what happened on the court and off it right down to the friendly banter between dueling fans.

“I hassle him some and he hassles me some,” said smiling 37-year-old Matt Kwiackowski, an Indiana fan, as he described the friendship he has with 35-year-old Jordan Has, a Kentucky fan. “It's fun.”

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