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Rasmussen shines as the Rays beat the Guardians 3-1 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 ALCS lead

The visitors defeated the home team to lead the series; they now move one win away from capturing the league pennant

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Rasmussen shines as the Rays beat the Guardians 3-1 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 ALCS lead
Rasmussen shines as the Rays beat the Guardians 3-1 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 ALCS lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over seven innings for his second postseason win, Tampa Bay’s offense kept on constant pressure and the Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 Sunday night to take a 3-2 lead in the AL Championship Series.

The Rays will try to capture their third AL pennant and first since 2020 on Monday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Since the LCS expanded to seven games in 1985, road teams winning Game 5 for a 3-2 lead have won the series four of five times.

Game 7 if needed would be Tuesday. The World Series starts Friday at NL champion Milwaukee.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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