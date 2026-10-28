Real Madrid issues public apology to China over Mbappé's Mao Zedong comments

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid apologized to the Chinese people Wednesday following Kylian Mbappé’s remarks that were considered to be disrespectful of Mao Zedong, the founding leader of Communist China.

Madrid’s apology came a day after Mbappé expressed regret over his comments amid a fallout over the issue .

“Real Madrid C.F. wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any discomfort that may have been caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappé,” the club said in a statement.

“Our club holds deep respect for China, its history, its culture, and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid.”

In an online interview, Mbappé had talked about his favorite meme of himself and apparently referred to Mao Zedong as “a Chinese dictator.”

There was immediate backlash and the France striker lost brand deals with at least three different Chinese companies. He later said his comment was “ill-judged” and “I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities” around the world.

Madrid said it “joins the public apology” expressed by Mbappé.

"Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to the values of respect, coexistence, and understanding among cultures, and expresses its desire to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and affection that unite it with China and its citizens,” the club said.

China Media Group (CMG) had said it suspended broadcasts of matches in the Spanish league and other games featuring the superstar player, and demanded an apology from La Liga, Mbappé and Madrid.

CMG said it received the apology from Madrid, without adding further comment.

The Spanish league has also apologized.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it took Mbappé's apology “seriously” but it remained to be seen whether it would help him regain the brand deals or other businesses he lost Tuesday.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here