Receiver Carnell Tate leans on Calvin Ridley as Titans rookie learns new offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Look for Tennessee wide receiver Carnell Tate during practice and the rookie can be found kneeling or standing next to veteran Calvin Ridley , listening intently.

The No. 4 pick in April's NFL draft out of Ohio State is learning the Titans' new offense , trying to fit into the NFL and picking up as much knowledge as possible from someone who knows both well.

“Oh, I try to pick Rid’s brain every chance I get, and I used to grow up watching Rid (in his) Alabama days,” Tate said. "Rid is an elite receiver, his moves elite. So I try and soak as much as possible from Rid.”

Tate is Tennessee's future and arguably Cam Ward's top target already with the preseason opener Thursday night at San Francisco. Ridley? Well, the Titans brought him in with a splashy free agent contract in 2024, and Ridley had to restructure that deal in March to stick around after an injury-plagued 2025 season.

Going into his eighth season at 31, Ridley said he likes living in Nashville and working with a talented, young group of receivers in Tennessee.

“I want to have fun and win some games right here,” Ridley said. "This is where I came, and we need to get a good winning season before I check out.”

Ridley was the 26th overall pick in the 2018 draft by Atlanta, but his career has been more about promise and potential than production. The speedy receiver who loves running deep routes has had only three 1,000-yard seasons — two more than the season lost to a gambling suspension.

Since signing his deal with Tennessee to join his third team, Ridley has caught four touchdown passes. He played every game in 2024 only to have injuries limit him to seven in 2025, with a broken leg ending his season. He calls Tate “a very, very special kid” that he loves watching.

“I definitely heard a lot of young guys say my name,” Ridley said. “That’s because I used to kick (expletive) for sure, and I still can.”

Drafting Tate helped Titans try to fill obvious need

That made selecting a wide receiver with its top pick the obvious choice for Tennessee, even with the free agent signing of Wan'Dale Robinson. Tate brings size at 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds. He was productive at Ohio State with 121 catches for 1,872 yards and 14 TDs, with a catch in 37 of the 39 games played.

Even better? Tate has sticky hands.

Pro Football Focus tracking had Tate without a single drop in 66 passes thrown at him in 2025. Only four other receivers were targeted more without a drop. Tate dropped only five passes on 161 targets in three seasons at Ohio State.

“His catch radius is pretty impressive,” first-year coach Robert Saleh said.

Cam Ward biggest beneficiary of Tate's arrival

With all the investment in wide receivers, second-year quarterback Cam Ward should be the biggest beneficiary along with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Tennessee ranked 30th in the NFL averaging a measly 166.1 yards passing last season.

Ward threw for 3,169 yards with 15 TDs and only seven interceptions. He didn't have a ton of help with rookies making 136 catches, second in the NFL to Cleveland's 159 such receptions. It was the most catches by rookies since this franchise became the Titans in 1999.

For Tate, it's been a non-stop process since the NFL combine to the draft, landing with Tennessee and now his first training camp. The rookie is trying to learn the whole playbook, just as he did at Ohio State.

Tate showed off his pass-catching skills in a scrimmage Friday night at Nissan Stadium, stretching for a one-handed grab of a pass from Ward. On Sunday, Tate had fans cheering going over cornerback Cor'Dale Flott to catch a pass in the corner of the end zone with Tate spiking the ball after his second TD of the session.

Ward said he expects such catches out of the rookie based on the crazy plays he's already seen in his work with Tate.

“He has great hands, he has a great feel for space,” Ward said.

Heading out to California next

The Titans travel Monday ahead of their preseason opener with a first joint practice Tuesday. That's the first of three joint practices against each of Tennessee's preseason opponents — playoff teams all, including defending champion Seattle.

“We get to go work our stuff against them," running back Tyjae Spears said. "It’s going to turn out great.”

Saleh said the 49ers, who he was defensive coordinator for last season, reported earlier than the Titans, making for compromises on planning reps for the joint practice.

“They’re getting much healthier and they’re more than confident that they’ll be ready to go come (Tuesday),” Saleh said.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL