Return of Josh Jacobs should help Packers boost a rushing attack that has slumped all season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jacobs’ arrival should help the Green Bay Packers address their biggest weakness, but how much the three-time Pro Bowl running back will contribute right away remains uncertain.

Lloyd will return to practice Wednesday now that the NFL is removing him from the commissioner’s exempt list. Coach Matt LaFleur isn’t indicating how or if he plans to use Jacobs when the Packers visit Detroit on Sunday.

“I think that’s going to be determined throughout the course of the week,” LaFleur said Monday, a day after the Packers’ 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. “See where he’s at, see how he’s feeling and then we’ll make a decision.”

Jacobs was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list Aug. 30, three days after charges were filed against him stemming from a May altercation with his then-girlfriend. Jacobs pleaded no contest last month to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property.

His status on the commissioner’s exempt list prevented him from playing or practicing, but he still could prepare himself in other ways.

“He could go to meetings,” LaFleur said. “He could lift with our strength coaches and condition with them. He couldn’t go to any of the team activities – the practices and what not.”

The NFL announced last week it planned to remove Jacobs from the commissioner’s exempt list, though it’s continuing to investigate the case and still could hand him more punishment later.

Green Bay (4-2) has won three straight, but is averaging just 59.8 yards rushing per game – 16.2 fewer than anyone else. The Packers also are last in the league in yards per carry (2.9).

MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. all have been given chances to establish themselves. None have been productive.

Lloyd has rushed for a team-high 122 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries. Johnson has run for 104 yards on 28 attempts. Strong has 16 rushes for 35 yards. Chris Brooks, who has 15 carries for 70 yards, is on injured reserve with an ankle issue.

Jacobs ran for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns while gaining 4 yards per carry last year. That followed a 2024 season in which he rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns while making the Pro Bowl.

“I think he can provide a spark,” LaFleur said.

What’s working

The Packers intercepted Dak Prescott twice and have forced multiple turnovers in three straight games. They also have scored at least 10 points off takeaways in three straight games. ... Green Bay has a touchdown drive of at least 90 yards on its opening possession in each of its last two games. ... The Packers were 11 of 18 on third-down conversions, including 9 of 10 in the first half.

What needs work

Green Bay was penalized 11 times Sunday night, including three roughing the passer calls in the fourth quarter alone. The Packers have averaged 9.5 penalties for 77.5 yards per game. Only the Carolina Panthers have higher averages in penalties and penalty yards.

Stock up

The secondary. Safety Evan Williams has two interceptions and a fumble recovery in his last three games. Fellow safety Javon Bullard had three passes defensed Sunday, while cornerback Brandon Cisse got his first career interception. Cisse and cornerback Keisean Nixon helped keep Dallas’ wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens out of the end zone.

Stock down

One week after he got his first two career touchdown runs, Lloyd gained just 10 yards on eight carries.

Injuries

LaFleur said Micah Parsons won't be returning to practice this week as the All-Pro edge rusher continues his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Parsons hasn't played since injuring his left knee on Dec. 14.

Key number

34 — The total number of points the Packers have allowed during their three-game winning streak. The last time they gave up such a low point total over a three-game stretch was in 2021.

Next steps

Green Bay’s next four opponents — Detroit, Carolina, New England and Minnesota — have a combined record of 15-6. That stretch begins Sunday at Detroit.

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