Rodri set to arrive as Barcelona finalize transfer of Spain captain from Man City

MADRID (AP) — Spain's World Cup-winning captain Rodri is set to arrive in Barcelona on Monday to seal his transfer from Manchester City to the Catalan club.

Rodri was expected to undergo a medical as Barcelona and City exchanged documentation to finalize the agreement.

Barcelona agreed to a deal worth 76.5 million euros ($88.5 million), a person with knowledge of the transaction confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the transfer have not been made public.

The 30-year-old midfielder Rodri, who helped Spain secure its second World Cup title last month, will join international teammates Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsí, Gavi and Pedri at the Catalan club.

Rodri won the Golden Ball as the World Cup’s best player. He had one year left on his contract with City.

Real Madrid was also reportedly interested in signing Rodri at one point, and he had loudly praised the Barcelona rival in the past.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona, chasing a three-peat in the Spanish league, has already boosted its squad with England forward Anthony Gordon, who will help to make up for the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal in extra time in the World Cup final against Argentina.

Rodri joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019. He scored the winning goal in the Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in 2023, and won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player the following year after being part of Spain's European Championship-winning team.

His departure further weakens City's midfield, with Bernardo Silva having left for Real Madrid earlier this offseason.

Rodri did not play Sunday in City’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield . He is recovering from minor back surgery he underwent after the World Cup.

AP Sports Writers Steve Douglas and Joseph Wilson contributed to this report.

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