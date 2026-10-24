Roma holds Napoli to dramatic draw and Dortmund beats Frankfurt ahead of Bayern clash

Roma fought back from two goals down to draw at Napoli 3-3 in a chaotic finale and keep the pressure on the top two in Serie A on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 to summit the Bundesliga ahead of the showdown at Bayern Munich next weekend.

Premier League leader Manchester City fell at Aston Villa 2-1 , while Arsenal beat Everton 2-0.

McTominay at the double again

Napoli appeared to be coasting to victory against Roma after a stunning overhead kick from Frank Anguissa and a Scott McTominay header.

But Matías Soulé and Leonardo Balerdi hauled Roma level. Napoli went ahead again in the 83rd minute thanks to a second from McTominay — who also scored twice in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

However, Balerdi headed in the equalizer six minutes later. Moments later, Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri was sent off for dissent and he flung his jacket as he stormed off.

Roma moved to within a point of Serie A leaders Inter Milan and Lazio. Lazio played Parma later, while Inter hosts Fiorentina on Sunday.

Earlier, Como followed up its 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United in the Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sassuolo thanks to a Tasos Douvikas double. Bologna won at Cagliari 2-0.

Füllkrug extends top Bundesliga tally

Dortmund will be at least level on points with Bayern or above the German champion when the two meet next week in a top-of-the-table clash.

Dortmund got the only goal in the 80th minute after Jobe Bellingham set up fellow substitute Maximilian Beier for a sumptuous curler into the far corner against Frankfurt.

Dortmund moved three points above Bayern, which visits Freiburg on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Leipzig bounced back from heavy defeats against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid by crushing Elversberg 4-0.

Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Füllkrug scored two first-half penalties to lead Werder Bremen to a 3-2 win at Mainz. That took Füllkrug’s tally to eight in seven matches.

Union Berlin managed to draw at Augsburg 1-1 after a player from each was sent off in separate incidents.

On-loan forward Rayan Philippe scored against his parent club to give promoted Paderborn a 1-0 win over Hamburger SV.

City's perfect Premier League start ends

Manchester City’s perfect start was ended by Aston Villa, allowing Arsenal to move level on points atop the standings.

Nicolas Jackson scored both goals for Villa against a City that was aiming for an eighth straight league win. Victory extended Villa’s outstanding recent run to six wins from seven games in all competitions.

Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes scored in each half for Arsenal, which is second on goal difference.

Tottenham won at Chelsea 2-0.

Atletico keen to narrow gap to Barca

There was no trouble at Rayo Vallecano — unlike in its previous home match, which had to be suspended after fan protests — but the team was beaten by fellow struggler Elche 3-0.

Espanyol coach Manolo González is under ever-increasing pressure after his side lost at Racing Santander 2-1.

Atletico Madrid played Deportivo La Coruna later and hoped to close the gap to leader Barcelona, which faces Real Madrid in the clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here