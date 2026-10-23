Roope Hintz scores overtime breakaway goal after tying game late as Stars beat Jets 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored on a breakaway 3:47 into overtime after his game-tying goal with 2 minutes left in regulation and the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night.

Wyatt Johnston scored his first goal of the season for Dallas, after 45 last season, and had an assist. Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen each had two assists.

Rantanen, who two nights earlier had a hat trick for every Stars goal in a 3-2 overtime win against Boston, passed to Hintz from behind the net for the late regulation goal.

Hintz had been denied a tying goal at the end of the second period after he got his stick on a puck from the side of the net behind Stuart Skinner, who made an incredible save reaching back with his glove to smother the rolling puck before it could cross the line.

Skinner finished with 35 saves.

Gabriel Vilardi and Kyle Connor scored goals less than 2 minutes apart in the second period for the Jets, who have lost four one-goal games in a row.

Vilardi kept whacking at an unsecured puck that was against the pads of goalie Jake Oettinger, and Connor scored on a one-timer from the middle of the right circle after a turnover.

Oettinger stopped 17 shots, and has allowed two goals or less in seven of his eight games this season.

Jets forward Nino Niederreiter left the ice bleeding with 6:51 left in the game after taking a stick to the face from teammate Tyrel Bauer.

Robertson got his 500th and 501st career points (216 goals, 285 assists) in his 466th game. Only three players in Stars franchise history reached 500 points in fewer games — Neal Broten (461), Bobby Smith (463) and Dino Ciccarelli (465).

Up next

Jets: Host the Montreal Canadiens in the Heritage Classic, an outdoor game Sunday in Winnipeg.

Stars: Play the third of six consecutive home games, a season high, when they host the New York Rangers on Sunday.

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