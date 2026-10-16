Rugby player dies in France ahead of match between Johannesburg-based Lions and La Rochelle

A rugby player died in France on Friday on the eve of the men's European Champions Cup game between the Johannesburg-based Lions and La Rochelle, according to police and judicial officials.

The gendarmerie in the Charente-Maritime department said the player died on the Île de Ré, where the Lions where staying.

La Rochelle prosecutor Arnaud Laraize told The Associated Press that the player, whose identity has not been revealed, was found in a shower cubicle, which was locked from the inside, on Friday morning. The player had undergone a hammam session about an hour earlier.

Laraize said he had shown no signs of health problems in the preceding days, according to his entourage.

He added the player was in his 30s and that he could not disclose his identity before all members of his family have been notified.

An investigation into the cause of death has been opened and an autopsy will be carried out. Laraize said that at this stage there is no sign of third-party involvement.

In a statement reported by South African news outlet News24, the Lions said: “It is with deep sadness that we share that we have received distressing news from France.”

La Rochelle and the Lions are set to play their Champions Cup opening game on Saturday.

See AP’s full sports coverage here