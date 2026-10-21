Russia releases imprisoned American man, US envoy Witkoff says on visit to St. Petersburg

Russia has released a retired American teacher who had been imprisoned on charges of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

The deal comes at a time when President Donald Trump has taken actions meant to benefit Moscow .

Stephen Hubbard, of Michigan, was sentenced after a closed trial in 2024 to nearly seven years in prison. Prosecutors said he had signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and that he fought alongside them until being captured two months later.

The U.S. government under the Biden administration designated Hubbard as wrongfully detained.

Putin told Witkoff Wednesday that Hubbard was at the St. Petersburg airport, Pulkovo, after the release.

Witkoff has tried without success to steer Russia and Ukraine toward a settlement to end a war that will hit the five-year mark in February. Trump foreshadowed a release earlier in the week, telling reporters at the White House: “I’ve been talking to President Putin about Mr. Hubbard. I’ve been talking to him at length. I’ve asked him to release him. Let’s see what happens.”