Russian pro-war blogger among 5 arrested in Montenegro over alleged destabilization plot

POGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — An influential Russian war blogger and former military officer was arrested on Friday in Montenegro on suspicion of trying to destabilize the country, officials said.

Mikhail Zvinchuk, who previously served in the Russian Defense Ministry’s press office, founded Rybar, a Telegram channel with more than 1.5 million followers. He has strongly supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine .

Zvinchuk was detained on Friday in a “successful operation,” said Milojko Spajic, the prime minister of Montenegro , a Balkan country that was a Moscow ally but is now a NATO member seeking European Union membership.

Spajic said in a statement that “our institutions are doing their job, Montenegro is protecting its interests, and no one will jeopardize our European future.”

“We have warned that attempts to undermine and destabilize Montenegro through hybrid activities have relentlessly accompanied our European path,” he added.

Media reports said that Zvinchuk was detained in the coastal town of Risan along with his wife and three others.

A statement on Rybar said the group had planned to film a monastery after properly notifying the authorities. It said the channel was in contact with Russia’s Foreign Ministry, which was handling the matter.

No further details about the allegations were immediately available, and Montenegrin police have yet to comment.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian diplomats will determine the reason behind the arrest of Zvinchuk and others and help protect their rights. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the Russian Embassy in Montenegro is looking into the case.

Zvinchuk, who has strongly supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , has been one of the most popular Russian war bloggers.

After arriving in Montenegro, Zvinchuk posted a video saying he had entered despite being on European sanctions lists. He attributed this to a negligent border guard who apparently failed to notice his sanctions status.

Montenegro, a country of about 630,000 people on the southern Adriatic Sea, is seen as next in line for EU membership . The predominantly Orthodox Christian, Slavic nation was historically an ally of Moscow but defied Russia to join NATO in 2017.

Thousands of Russians have moved to Montenegro since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Montenegro has joined EU and other Western sanctions against Russia and will require visas for Russian citizens starting Nov. 1.

Pro-EU officials in Montenegro have repeatedly warned that Russia could use “hybrid” operations to undermine the country’s bid to join the bloc.

In Moscow, Dmitry Medvedev, who was Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy head of its Security Council, said “a hunt has been announced for all Russians” traveling to Europe, adding that “anyone can be arrested.”

Medvedev, a fierce critic of the West and one of Russia’s most hawkish officials, also suggested that Russian authorities could retaliate by arresting European and American citizens.