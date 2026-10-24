Rutgers QB Dylan Lonergan leaves game at Northwestern in 1st quarter with injury

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Rutgers starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan left Saturday's game at No. 24 Northwestern after sustaining a blow to the head 6 minutes, 25 seconds into the first quarter.

Lonergan scrambled up the middle for a 5-yard gain, then slid forward to the ground at the Rutgers 45 with two Northwestern defenders closing in. Lonergan's momentum was finally stopped by Northwestern's Kobie McKinzie as the two players' helmets struck each other.

Lonergan remained down on the field for a couple of minutes, then was helped by staff to a medical tent. The senior quarterback was replaced by junior AJ Surace, who led a drive for a field goal.

Lonergan jogged a couple of sprints on the sidelines, but did not return in the first quarter as Northwestern jumped out to a 21-3 lead. A team official said a medical update would not be issued before the end of the game.

Lonergan entered with 1,066 yards on 74 for 122 passing, with 10 touchdowns in five games.

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