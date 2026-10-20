'Ruthless' teen Ngumoha inspires Liverpool comeback in Champions League

Teenager Rio Ngumoha played “one of the best” matches of his fledgling career as he inspired a Liverpool comeback against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ngumoha set up three goals as Liverpool fought back from 2-0 down to win 4-3 for its third victory in the Champions League this season.

The 18-year-old, who was lively all night, was named player of the match.

“It’s up there with one of the best I’ve played,” Ngumoha told Amazon Prime. "I enjoyed myself and the team helped me a lot.

“Whenever I get the ball and there’s an opportunity to go one vs one or two vs one, I believe in myself. I’ll just keep going and be ruthless.”

Ngumoha thoroughly deserved his standing ovation when he was substituted off on 73 minutes.

“We have the best fans in the world and to hear my name chanted is a dream,” he said.

Ngumoha set up goals for Ronald Araujo, Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz.

Alexis Mac Allister was another orchestrator of the comeback, with two of the four goals, but he gave all the credit to Ngumoha.

“Rio … was amazing tonight. He made the difference. He was really important and I’m glad for him,” Mac Allister said.

“It’s clear the quality he has. Everyone knows. It’s easy to say he’s a really good player but he needs to focus on other things. He worked really hard off the ball.”

Ngumoha burst onto the scene last season when, four days before his 17th birthday, he made his senior Liverpool debut when coming on as a late substitute at Newcastle. He secured a 3-2 win by scoring with one of the last kicks of the game.

That made him Liverpool’s youngest Premier League goal scorer. And on Tuesday he became the team’s youngest to either score or assist in the Champions League.

“These records are amazing to break but winning is the most important,” said Ngumoha, who has made three appearances for England.

Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola is delighted Ngumoha is fulfilling his potential but believes there is more to come from the youngster.

“I am really happy with Rio," Iraola said. "He is trying to improve everything that we try to correct. He is playing a lot more on the right and he has adapted really well. He’s going more inside.

“He struggled defensively in the first half. The second half was much better. He’s becoming a more complete player. He’s still only 18.”

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