Ryan Day praises Ohio State's improved run game and run defense, but special teams needs work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — While standout receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to make headlines for No. 5 Ohio State, coach Ryan Day is focused on other things as the Buckeyes approach the midpoint of the regular season.

Three of Day's priorities came up early in his weekly news conference Tuesday, and he had positive things to say about two of them.

Ohio State rushed for 160 yards in a 35-14 win at Iowa on Saturday. That number would have been more impressive if not for sacks that cost the Buckeyes 29 yards, but it was still 9 more than Ohio State managed a week earlier against Illinois.

Day was particularly satisfied to see the Buckeyes (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) play keep-away at the end.

They got the ball at their own 25 with 9:30 left and kept it the rest of the game, a 16-play, 55-yard effort that included 11 runs.

“I think our running game right now when you look at the efficiency is solid, but we want to be more explosive still. We want to create bigger runs,” Day said. “I think that they’re there to be had, but that’s everybody involved with it.”

Ja’Kobi Jackson ran 14 times for 72 yards while Bo Jackson had 70 yards on 16 attempts against the Hawkeyes. Isaiah West added 21 yards on seven carries.

“I do think everybody was involved with the run game,” Day said. “I think you saw the receivers digging it in there, getting their nose dirty. I think the tight ends battled. The offensive line was battling.”

Run defense also improves but kicking game still needs work

Ohio State's run defense also showed improvement after Illinois gashed the Buckeyes for 199 yards, including 6.0 per carry.

Iowa finished with only 39 yards on 21 attempts, including 43 yards on 15 attempts by Kamari Moulton and L.J. Phillips Jr.

When he reviewed video, Day saw the Buckeyes setting the edge and defeating blocks better than they did against the Illini.

“Now, where are we going to go from here is the big question, but I think it should be like an accelerator for us right now because we’ve seen that guys have the capability to do it,” Day said. “Like I always say, it’s like getting an ‘A’ in algebra. Now you’ve got to get an ‘A’ in algebra for the next quarter, too.”

Special teams remain a sore spot, though, after punter Joe McGuire failed on one of his two attempts to pin the Hawkeyes deep and kicker Connor Hawkins missed a 40-yard attempt in the second quarter.

“Overall, when we look at the consistency of kicking field goals — not good enough,” Day said. “When we look at our return yards, we need to be better just across the board. We have an opportunity to pooch the ball inside the 10-yard line, that has to get done, so it’s a challenge to everybody in the program. We’ve got to get better in all four phases of special teams.”

As for Smith, the junior receiver leads the nation with 823 yards receiving and nine touchdown receptions after hauling in 11 catches for 206 yards against the Hawkeyes. He could go over the 1,000-yard mark on Saturday against Maryland.

That prompted someone to ask Day if a receiver can carry an offense all season the way a 2,000-yard running back might be asked to in another era of football.

“I think so, but it’s got to be more than just him for sure,” Day said.

Daniels could return this week

Second-year starting right tackle Phillip Daniels was injured in a Week 2 loss at Texas and has missed the last three games. Day said he was hopeful Daniels could be back this week, but that he would begin with limited participation in practice Tuesday.

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