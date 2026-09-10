Ryan Garcia can validate himself as legitimate champion in first defense of welterweight belt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Garcia enters Saturday night’s showdown with Conor Benn carrying the WBC welterweight championship, but understanding that winning the belt and establishing himself as a legitimate champion are different accomplishments.

Garcia captured the first recognized world title of his turbulent career in February, dominating Mario Barrios over 12 rounds for a unanimous decision. The performance showcased a more disciplined, complete fighter than the social-media phenomenon who built his reputation on blinding speed and a devastating left hook. Now he must prove that victory began a sustained championship run.

His first defense comes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where personal hostility and contrasting styles should produce a revealing test. Benn intends to pressure Garcia, force exchanges and make the fight physical. Garcia believes that aggression will create countering opportunities.

“He doesn’t have the speed or the attributes to keep up with me, so he has limited options,” Garcia said. “And those limited options are ‘rough him up, make him uncomfortable and try to wear him out for later in the fight.’

“But again, when you prepare well, I’m well-conditioned, he can bring whatever intensity he wants, I’m gonna break him down and ultimately get him out of there.”

Garcia’s confidence was unmistakable during Wednesday's final pre-fight press conference. Even his decision to skip a separate promotional faceoff reflected his determination to preserve his fight-week routine.

“I wasn’t there because I didn’t want to be,” Garcia said. “We got a face-off at the press conference and at the weigh-ins, and then a final face-off literally in the ring when the ref is giving you instructions.

“I have a routine to do, and it’s just something I didn’t want to do.”

Beyond the verbal sparring, Benn’s return to the 147-pound limit adds another dimension. The challenger described the weight cut as the most difficult experience of his life and announced this will be his final welterweight appearance.

“It does feel like I’ve been through the pits of hell,” Benn said. “And when I mean pits of hell, I had a fight with Satan and God brought me back to life. That’s how it feels making this weight.

“When an opportunity like this comes up, and you have the magnitude of the event — fighting for the world title, Vegas, headlining — what can I do, say no?”

Benn’s condition at Friday’s weigh-in, and how effectively he rehydrates, could shape Saturday’s outcome. He may feel compelled to apply pressure immediately, crowd Garcia and attack the body before the weight cut’s effects emerge. Gervonta Davis demonstrated Garcia’s vulnerability downstairs, giving Benn a potential blueprint. However, charging forward also places him within range of Garcia’s explosive counter left hook.

Garcia owns the faster hands, cleaner single-punch power and considerably more experience beneath boxing’s brightest lights. He has faced Davis, Devin Haney and Barrios, while Benn is preparing for his first major world-title fight. Garcia believes his “experience, speed and timing” will overwhelm Benn.

The champion’s composure, however, remains under scrutiny. Garcia showed patience and discipline against Barrios, but Benn will try to make this fight emotional, physical, and unpredictable. Garcia occasionally retreats in straight lines and carries his chin high when pressured, leaving openings if Benn can enter without absorbing the left hook.

For Benn, this represents more than a championship opportunity. He is attempting to capture a version of the WBC title once held by his father, Nigel Benn, while proving his aggression can succeed against an elite opponent. For Garcia, the challenge is maintaining control when the hostility becomes real.

The pressure is squarely on Garcia to perform like an established champion. Beating Barrios earned him the green-and-gold belt; defeating a motivated and dangerous Benn would validate his ownership of it. He must combine his superior speed, counterpunching and experience with the composure expected from a world champion.

This is more than a mandatory defense or personal grudge match. It is Garcia’s opportunity to show his championship moment was not the destination, but the start of something lasting.

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing