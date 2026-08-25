Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

San Diego Padres minor league coach is released from ICE custody, family says

Padres minor league coaching coordinator detained by federal immigration released on bond; he returns home

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
San Diego Padres minor league coach is released from ICE custody, family says
San Diego Padres minor league coach is released from ICE custody, family saysFacebook Venezuelan American Alliance - VAA - Facebook Venezuelan American Alliance - VAA

A San Diego Padres minor league coaching coordinator who was detained by federal immigration officers in Texas has been released on bond, his family said Tuesday.

Oswaldo Pirela, who is from Venezuela and lives in Arizona, was back home with his family following his release on Monday, his sister Daniela Pirela said. The Padres also confirmed that Pirela, a catching coordinator in their minor league system, was no longer in custody.

“We are pleased that Oswaldo Pirela has been released on bond and reunited with his family. Out of respect for his privacy and the ongoing matter, we will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Pirela at the El Paso International Airport during a work trip on Aug. 16. The Padres have a minor league affiliate team in the city, the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The Department of Homeland Security has previously said Pirela came to the U.S. legally in 2014 and “overstayed his welcome” after 2018. His family has disputed Homeland Security's account and says Pirela had applied for asylum and obtained work permits.

DHS did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.

Pirela had a brief minor-league playing career as a catcher in the Texas Rangers organization.

Turbay is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. El flagelo de los autos mal estacionados recorre toda la ciudad, pero una cuadra es la peor
    1

    Calle por calle, el mapa de los autos mal estacionados de la ciudad

  2. Quiénes cobran prestaciones de Anses este martes 25 de agosto
    2

    Fecha de cobro de Anses: el cronograma de pagos para este martes 25 de agosto

  3. Apareció muerto en su celda el abogado salteño condenado a la pena máxima por matar a su esposa en un country
    3

    Lo condenaron a la pena máxima por matar a su esposa en un country y apareció muerto en su celda

  4. Gianfranco Macri invertirá US$ 42,5 millones en un megaproyecto deportivo en Uruguay
    4

    Gianfranco Macri invertirá US$ 42,5 millones en un megaproyecto deportivo en Uruguay