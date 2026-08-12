Sankey reminds SEC schools to follow NCAA rules amid fifth-year eligibility rulings

Commissioner Greg Sankey wants everyone in the Southeastern Conference to move carefully when adding players suddenly allowed by court rulings to seek a fifth year of eligibility.

Sankey sent a memo to league members on the landscape created by court filings and rulings being “highly dynamic,” a person familiar with the memo told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of the volume of lawsuits, motions and courts involved.

The memo, sent Tuesday, was first reported by CBS Sports .

Sankey reminded SEC members that they should operate under existing NCAA rules, interpretations and applicable league rules until advised otherwise. He told them each school's compliance office should work with SEC staff before making any commitments on a player's eligibility.

“Recent court rulings should not be interpreted as creating broader eligibility relief beyond the scope of the applicable orders,” Sankey wrote.

“In addition, SEC eligibility rules, including those relating to intraconference transfers, remain in effect until fully or individually waived, or the rule is changed.”

The NCAA is appealing a preliminary injunction from a Colorado judge giving student-athletes who graduated from high school in 2022 a fifth season of eligibility for the upcoming year.

Tennessee announced forward Jalen Washington's signing Aug. 5 . The former Vanderbilt player was the lead plaintiff in a Tennessee chancery court along with 18 given a temporary injunction to retain their eligibility on July 31 — hours before the federal judge issued the injunction in Colorado.

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