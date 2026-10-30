Saudi Arabia says drone intercepted near Islam's holiest city, and other Mideast news

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels near Islam's holiest city, a claim the Houthis denied. Meanwhile, a tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here .

Saudi Arabia says drone launched by Houthi rebels intercepted near holy city

A Saudi-led coalition said Friday it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

A coalition spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said the drone was intercepted in the region surrounding Mecca, Islam’s holiest city and a destination for millions of Muslim pilgrims each year.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree denied carrying out any operations targeting Mecca, saying the group’s military operations target Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

Saudi Arabia has previously reported intercepting missiles and drones headed toward Mecca and Medina, Islam’s two holiest cities. The Houthis have repeatedly denied targeting either city.

A tanker catches fire in the Strait of Hormuz

A tanker caught fire after a small boat attached two explosives to its hull while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, temporarily disabling the vessel, said the British military on Friday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the explosives were attached above the waterline, triggering the blasts on Thursday that caused a fire in the engine room.

The UKMTO did not identify the tanker, which was sailing about 46 kilometers (29 miles) northeast of Khasab, Oman, or say who was responsible for the attack. It said the crew was safe and there was no environmental impact.

The incident comes as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Thursday that three oil tankers had struck mines while attempting to leave the strait through an unauthorized route. Earlier this month, UKMTO said in a report that October is already the busiest month for reported attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz since March, in the opening months of the Iran war.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.