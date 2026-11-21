CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Sasha Savkov’s 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Southern Illinois 76-73 on Friday.

Savkov had nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (4-2). Kaan Onat scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Davi Remagen had 11 points and shot 4 of 16 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Jalen Haynes finished with 26 points, four assists and three steals for the Salukis (2-3). Max Pikaar added 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Southern Illinois. Luke Susko also had 10 points.

Savkov scored 13 points in the first half for UT Martin, who led 45-39 at the break. UT Martin turned a four-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 54-43 lead with 16:59 left in the half. Onat scored 13 second-half points in the win.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. UT Martin hosts Kentucky Christian and Southern Illinois plays Portland State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.